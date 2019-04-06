REID, DORIS (nee COOPER) Peacefully on March 16, 2019, at Fountainview Care Community in her 85th year. Left behind to mourn are her husband of 62 years James, son Graham (Deborah) and grandsons Alex (Amy) and Jeremy. Survivors also include sisters-in-law Carol Camacho, Hazel Reid and Betty Reid and many nieces and nephews. Doris will be especially missed by niece Margaret (Duncan) Lumsden. Doris was predeceased by her siblings George, Sam, Jemina and Jean. Doris was born in Aberdeen, Scotland to George and Maggie (Jenkins) Cooper. No service at her request.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS REID.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019