LEWIS, DORIS SIMPSON May 30, 1914 – July 31, 2020 Doris Simpson Lewis died peacefully on July 31st, at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, in her 107th year. Beloved wife of the late Crompton. Loving mother of Nancy and Douglas Millson, John and Diana Lewis and the late Peter Lewis and Virgilia Puesta. Daughter of the late Dr. Leonard and Eleanor Simpson. Sister of the late Lenore Corbett, Douglas Simpson and Ruth Ineson. Survived by sister Betty Calvert. Adoring grandmother of seven grandchildren, and special GG to eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thank you to the caring staff at Briton House and doctors, nurses and staff at St. Michael's Hospital Emergency and Palliative Care Units. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doris may be made to Covenant House or the charity of your choice.