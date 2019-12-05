STONEHOUSE, DORIS (nee ROBB) Suddenly, with Sharon by her side on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 90. Doris, beloved wife of the late Howard Stonehouse. Much loved mother of Sharon Moroz (Steve) and Brian Stonehouse (Jayne). Loved grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 3. Sister of the late Evelyn. Friends may call at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, on Thursday, December 5th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel of the funeral home on Friday, December 6th, at 1 p.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the charity of choice would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019