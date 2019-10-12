THORBURN, DORIS 'PAT' (nee WILLIAMS) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, October 7, 2019 in her 85th year. She was the love of her husband, Bruce's life for 68 years. She will also be dearly missed by her devoted children, Loren (Terry Ciomyk) and Scott (Nora), her cherished granddaughters, Madison, Zoe, Danielle, and Kyla and her loving brother, Gary Williams (Helen). Pat was born and raised in Hamilton and often said that "you can take the girl out of Hamilton, but you can't take Hamilton out of the girl". Pat not only raised a family but devoted many hours to various volunteer jobs. In recent years, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travelling, playing bridge, solving crossword puzzles and watching the dogs and children heading towards the park across the road. She will be deeply missed by all of those whose lives she touched. She always said "I've had a good life" and as per her wishes, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to any children's charity would be greatly appreciated. You may also leave a message in Pat's Book of Memories online at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019