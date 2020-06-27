PETERSEN, DOROTHEA ANINE Peacefully, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Dorothea Anine Petersen passed away on June 19, 2020, at the age of 84. Dorothea will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, cousins, and her many friends. She is also survived by her dear sweet cats, Iris and Zoe. Thank you to the kind and caring staff at Mount Sinai Hospital. Condolences may be expressed through donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada for their work providing Guide Dogs to persons with disabilities.