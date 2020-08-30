1/1
Dorothea GERBER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERBER, Dorothea (nee SCHERER) In Loving Memory June 30, 1938 – August 28, 2020 Loving wife of Werner Gerber (1959-2016) and mother to Veronica, Bob (Mary) and Andrew (Calley). Grandmother to Abi, Sam, Dan, Joe, Josh, Ben and Louise. Great-grandmother to Bowen, Wyatt, Anora, August and Frederick. Dorothea was born in the former Yugoslavia to German Baptist missionary parents and grew up in five countries. She retained a lifelong fluency in three languages, German, Portuguese and English, and loved to add her clear alto voice to the choir or an impromptu hymn sing. Dorle, as she was known in the family, enjoyed road trips, visiting and hosting family and friends, and even in later years was known for her quick wit and kindness -- always ready to pray for a need and tell others what the Lord had done for her, and could do for them too! Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth. Matthew 5:5. Special thanks and appreciation to Dorothea's caregivers on 3-South. Graveside service in Golden Lake, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: A Visit with Mrs. G http://www.biblestoriesalive.org/donate


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved