Dorothea GERBER

GERBER, Dorothea (nee SCHERER) In Loving Memory June 30, 1938 – August 28, 2020 Loving wife of Werner Gerber (1959-2016) and mother to Veronica, Bob (Mary) and Andrew (Calley). Grandmother to Abi, Sam, Dan, Joe, Josh, Ben and Louise. Great-grandmother to Bowen, Wyatt, Anora, August and Frederick. Dorothea was born in the former Yugoslavia to German Baptist missionary parents and grew up in five countries. She retained a lifelong fluency in three languages, German, Portuguese and English, and loved to add her clear alto voice to the choir or an impromptu hymn sing. Dorle, as she was known in the family, enjoyed road trips, visiting and hosting family and friends, and even in later years was known for her quick wit and kindness -- always ready to pray for a need and tell others what the Lord had done for her, and could do for them too! Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth. Matthew 5:5. Special thanks and appreciation to Dorothea's caregivers on 3-South. Graveside service in Golden Lake, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: A Visit with Mrs. G http://www.biblestoriesalive.org/donate