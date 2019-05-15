HARKIN, DOROTHEA (MUNRO) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dorothea Harkin (Munro), after a brief illness, in her 90th year. Devoted mother of Troy (Christie) and cherished grandmother of James, Eliot and Kate, she will be greatly missed by her extended family across the country. Although we grieve the loss of our mother and grandmother, we take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her husband, Anthony. The family would like to thank the team at Southlake Hospital for their outstanding kindness and compassion. Visitation will be held at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Thursday, May 16th between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with a funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of the World at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17th. Donations to the Scott Mission or Southlake Hospital would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

