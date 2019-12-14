Dorothy Alice MARSDEN

MARSDEN, Dorothy Alice Dorothy (92) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Ontario. She is survived by her sister Margaret, daughter Lynda, sons David and Stephen as well as grandchildren Shawn, Cindy and Alex. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband John. Visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., on Monday, December 16th from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019
