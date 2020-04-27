DOROTHY ALICE SMITH
SMITH, DOROTHY ALICE October 3, 1919 - April 21, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce Mom passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Scarborough. Loving wife to Raymond Grenville Smith (deceased) and beloved mother to: Wayne (Jean Ann Smith), Lynne (Dale Curran), Terry (Douglas Fearman), Leona (Gerrard Graham), Darlene (Kenneth Lyle Bunn, deceased), Catherine (Roy Graham), Gail (Michael Lawrence) and Joan (Paul Collins). Mom leaves behind 19 adoring grandchildren, 8 beautiful great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews in British Columbia, New Brunswick and Ontario. A Memorial Mass will be held for Mom when all her many family and friends can join together to celebrate her life. Mom was interred at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Thornhill, Ontario on April 23, 2020. The family would be grateful for charitable donations to: Dixon Hall, Seniors Programs, 58 Sumach St., Toronto, ON M5A 3J7 or to a charity of your choice. The need is great at this time. Messages of condolence may be left at www.catholic-cemeteries.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2020.
