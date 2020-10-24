HARRISON, Dorothy Ann (nee HOLDCROFT) Mumma Burger's (MB) favourite expression was "Go With The Flow" September 27, 1933 (Havelock) - October 11, 2020 (Scarborough) Daughter of Hazel Adams and Dr. Donald James Holdcroft. Predeceased by husband of 56 years, William "Bill" Harrison (2011), son Robert (2014), sister Betty Jamieson (Bill), and brother-in-law George Shipley. Lovingly remembered by daughters Janet (Charles) and Judy, sister Shirley Shipley, brothers Jim (Marie) and Bill (Anne) Holdcroft, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew. Also cherished by recently discovered family in Montreal: daughter Dale McCall (John), grandchildren Chris (Rochelle), Kathryn (Shawn) and Lauren, and great-grandchildren Cooper, Mia, Emma and William. Suddenly at Scarborough General Hospital. We are heart-broken. Dorothy made life-long friends with her Kingston General Hospital nursing graduates (1955) and Bill's colleagues and families through Falconbridge Nickel Mines. Dorothy spent many summers at the Kosh Lake family cottage in the Kawarthas. She travelled extensively worldwide with the family. Australia was a second home for several years in the early 1970s. Along with husband, Bill, she was an avid wine enthusiast and a member of the Australian Wine Society (AWS) for over 25 years. Dorothy filled her life with many other interests including ballet, classical music, opera, figure skating, Blue Jays baseball, gardening, and culinary arts. She endured many health adversities graciously. Special thanks to all at Fieldstone Commons Care Community, particularly the PSWs, nurses and programs staff on 4B, and the Scarborough General Hospital dialysis unit. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada (crohnsandcolitis.ca
), The Kidney Foundation of Canada (kidney.ca
) or a charity of your choice. If you wish to leave online condolences, please visit: affordableburialsandcremations.ca/harrison
A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dorothy is somewhere over the rainbow.