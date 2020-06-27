Dorothy Ann SIMPSON
SIMPSON, Dorothy Ann (nee BAKER) Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 98. Dorothy is now reunited with her beloved husband Carl. Loving mother of Carla (Lorne), John (Susan) and Dana (Julie). Cherished and proud Nanny of Danielle (Jamie), Renne (Corrado), Jeff (Jess), Kelly (Rob), Jenny (Jamie) and Megan and her 8 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a very special lady, she will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Dorothy spent the last 10 years in Central King Seniors Residence in Weston. She was proud to say that it was an "independent" residence and very much enjoyed her time there. To honour Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
