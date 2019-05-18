SOPER, Dorothy Ann W-21877 Canadian Women's Army Corp, past President of RCL Br. 22 Peacefully in her 94th year on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Veterans Section, K-Wing, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON. Daughter of Tony and Anna Albright, Walkerton, ON. Survived by her children Pat (Rosa), Robert, Catherine and predeceased by husband George, companion Rolly Lange, children Paul, Alec, Pam, Janet (Cluett). Lovingly remembered by 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Joe and Al Albright, and will be fondly remembered by many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at Noon and Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019