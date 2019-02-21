Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann STEWART. View Sign

STEWART, Dorothy Ann Dorothy Ann Stewart passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in her 82nd year. Dorothy was born to loving parents, Stella and Raymond Ronan in Nowanville, NB on July 4, 1937. Dorothy was a devoted wife to her late husband Paul and a loving mother to Jim (Judy), Paula (Bob) and Eddie (Therese). She was an amazing Nana to Rebecca (Brent), Teri Lyn (Dave), Scott, Jessica (Anthony), Doug and Patrick and great-grandmother to Emma, Ada and Ronan. She is survived by her sister Mary Cogar (Phil-deceased), and will be reunited in Heaven with her brother, Raymond Ronan (Mary), and her sisters Betty Melanson (Boy) and Eileen Daigle (Charles-deceased). She was a caring aunt and will be missed by her nieces and nephews in Toronto, Calgary, Fredericton, Miramichi and Youngstown. She will be missed by her sisters-in-law Barbara Keating and Mary Ronan and brother-in-law Boy Melanson. Visitation will be held at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., on Friday, February 22nd from 6-8 p.m. Prayers will take place at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Saturday, February 23rd at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

