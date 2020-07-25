1/
DOROTHY ANNA KRYSKOW
KRYSKOW, DOROTHY ANNA (nee ALLEN) Passed away peacefully at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her 94th year. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Frederick John Nash (deceased 1962) and of the late Eugene Frances Kryskow (deceased 1999). Loving mother of Jackie (Greg) Clausen, Pat (Fred) Bouttell, Judy (Dennis) Ring, Karen (Doug) Davis, Kathy Kryskow, and Paul (Carmel) Kryskow. Cherished grandmother of 12. Great-grandmother of nine. In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
