DOROTHY (SILLS) BAKER

Obituary

BAKER, B.A. (HONS), M.Ed, DOROTHY (nee SILLS) Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 89 after a heroic battle with cancer. Predeceased by her beloved husband Harry. Proud mother of Bonnie (Pete), Shelley (Brian), Sandra (Bob) and Susanne (Jay). Loving grandma of Shannon. She will be sadly missed by the Sills and Baker clans, her friends and neighbours in Guildwood and the community at Lake Mazinaw. Dorothy was a devoted special education teacher for over 40 years. She was an accomplished and dedicated gardener. Her handmade crafts were especially prized by all those fortunate enough to receive them. She was an active member and volunteer of Guildwood Presbyterian Church. The family would like to extend their thanks to the caregivers at St. Elizabeth and Home Instead for their support. A memorial visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., 416-267-4656, on Monday, November 25th from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Guildwood Presbyterian Church, 140 Guildwood Parkway, on Tuesday, November 26th at 1:30 p.m. with visitation a half an hour prior; reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Guildwood Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019
