Dorothy BLUNDELL

BLUNDELL, Dorothy (nee RHEA) Passed away peacefully in Cobourg, July 17, 2020, on her 72nd wedding anniversary. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack and predeceased by daughter Linda (Tapsa). Cherished mother of Jackie (Doug), Barb (Eric), Ron (Susan) and Bob (Sharon). Beloved grandmother to Shannon, Michael, David, Jordan, Michelle, Jen, Ryan, Emily, Christine, Shelby, Taylor and Ryan. Great-grandmother of 12. With 5 children, Dorothy's focus was her family. In retirement, Jack and Dot spent many happy hours exploring Canada's backroads and perhaps one or two pubs. A remembrance of Dorothy will be held at a future date.



