CHAPELLE, DOROTHY December 20, 1927 - November 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Dorothy, on November 8, 2019, just shy of her 92nd birthday. Mom to Debbie (Joe), Cathy and Nancy, grandma to Sebastian (Desiree), Tyler, Miranda, Charlsie, Tucker, Alexa and Bella, and great-grandma to Liam. A very special thanks to her longtime caregiver and companion Beth Rodrigo, and the staff of Sunnybrook Hospital and The Wexford. We miss her already, but take great comfort in knowing she's joined our dad Vince, on some golf course in the sky. Funeral mass on Monday, November 11th, at 9:30 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, 1737 Lawrence Avenue East, in Scarborough (Lawrence east of Victoria Park). Interment Pine Hills Cemetery.

