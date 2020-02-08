Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY CHILDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY CHILDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY CHILDS Obituary
CHILDS, DOROTHY December 20, 1926 – February 5, 2020 In her 93rd year, peacefully in her sleep. Predeceased by husband William (Bill) and daughter Maureen. Will be sadly missed by son Christopher, and daughters, Hilary and Colleen. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Chartwell Scarlett Heights and Meighen Manor for their great care, love, and joy our mom received these past few years. As per Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no funeral will be held. Condolences and memories can be shared at tranquilitycremation.com. Donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall soft upon your fields. And, until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -