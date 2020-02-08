|
|
CHILDS, DOROTHY December 20, 1926 – February 5, 2020 In her 93rd year, peacefully in her sleep. Predeceased by husband William (Bill) and daughter Maureen. Will be sadly missed by son Christopher, and daughters, Hilary and Colleen. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Chartwell Scarlett Heights and Meighen Manor for their great care, love, and joy our mom received these past few years. As per Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no funeral will be held. Condolences and memories can be shared at tranquilitycremation.com. Donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall soft upon your fields. And, until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020