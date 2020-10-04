DOROTHY CLARK

CLARK, DOROTHY It is with great sadness we share that Dorothy Jean Clark (nee Dear), formerly of Toronto and Wyoming, in her 93rd year, passed away peacefully, on October 2, 2020. She was predeceased by the love of her life Bruce (2002). She will be missed by her children Sheila (Leonard) Anderson, Christine (Greg) Reid, David (Diana) Clark, and Kathy Clark, her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her son Richard (1989) and granddaughter Kimberly Grace (2014). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held, with a further celebration in summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (www.alzheimer.ca
). Arrangements by Needham-Jay Funeral Home, Petrolia. www.needhamjay.com