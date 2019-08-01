CLARKE, DOROTHY (nee CRONK) May 4, 1932 - July 29, 2019 Peacefully, at the Birchmere Retirement Residence, Orillia on Monday, July 29, 2019. Dorothy Clarke, beloved wife of the late Ross St. Claire Clarke. Loving mother of Daryl, Kim and Andrea. Dear grandmother of Charles (predeceased), Evelyn, Gareth and Veronica. Loved aunt of Jackie O'Connell and Tom Clarke. Friends and relatives are invited to meet the family at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. until time of service in the chapel at 3 p.m. Interment; St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019