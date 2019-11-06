Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY COULTON. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

COULTON, DOROTHY (nee CRAWFORD) 1934 - 2019 Dorothy passed away peacefully at The Dorothy Ley Hospice in Etobicoke on November 1, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of 65 years to Donald. Treasured by her loving children Nancy (Hugh) and Janet (Jimmy). Loving Nana of grandchildren Emily (Andrew) and Shane (Haley). Survived by her loving sisters Phyllis Robson (late Garnet) and Gwen Rawlinson. Predeceased by her dear siblings Arnold, Shirley Tulloch (late Jack), Bill (late Barbara), Bob, Barbara Jamison (late Jim Masson), Bruce (Sandra), Marilyn Marie and David. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her many neices, nephews and lifelong friends. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E.) on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. for a Memorial Visitation with a Celebration of Dorothy's Life and Reception to follow from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Little Brick Church, Oro Station or The Dorothy Ley Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

