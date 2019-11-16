CRINCHIC, DOROTHY Passed away peacefully, listening to her favourite music and with family, on November 9, 2019 in Toronto, at 91 years of age. Loving wife of Walter for 70 years until his passing in 2017. Will be missed by friends and family including Mary and Nick Malatest, Betty Crncich (and John, recently deceased), Stephanie Lalande, Sylvia Kovich and Bill and Andree Tuss. Much-loved aunt of Karen Malatest (Barry Reiter), Kevin Crncich (MaryAnne DeWolf), Randy Malatest (Ann), Robert Malatest (Colleen), Catherine Boccongelle (Pat) and Diane Malatest and many grandnieces and nephews. She was very creative and enjoyed the arts, introducing her family to the joys of the ballet, art and nature and the pantomime. She loved being with family and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Private family services.

