DERBYSHIRE, DOROTHY August 18, 1925 - July 2, 2019 Family and friends will gather at the G. H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. We are grateful to the staff and volunteers at the Dorothy Ley Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Dorothy Ley Hospice. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019