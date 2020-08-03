DOROTHY DUPONT

1/1
DUPONT, DOROTHY With sadness, the family of Dorothy Lorraine Dupont announce her passing, on July 29, 2020, in her 98th year. Beloved Wife of the late Raymond Dupont. Loving Mom of the late Lynne. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her children Ray (Karen), Marie (Bill), Donna (Joe), John (Cathy) and Bonnie, her grandchildren Jodi, Kevin, Christopher, Paul, Jennifer, Stephanie, Robert and Michael and her six great-grandchildren. She is survived by brother Gord and predeceased by her brother George and sisters Margaret and Helen. Dorothy was a friend to many. She loved spending time with friends and family and a good card game. According to Mom's wishes, there will be no service.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2020.
