CHEATLEY, Dorothy Eileen (nee THRUSH) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 90 years of age, in Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, Ontario. Loving wife of Wes Cheatley (2012). Predeceased by son Steven (1981). Loving mother to Darlene Black (Ron 2012) and Brenda Clark (Gary 2013). Will be sadly missed by grandchildren Karen (Andrew), Andrea (Malcolm), Kim (Corrado) and Sean (Meredith), as well as great-grandchildren Ethan, Liam, Charlie, Chelsea, Isabella, Giuseppe and Georgia, and grand-puppies Hudson, Dakota and Cece. Chapel services Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, Ont. L4G 6W8. Memorial donations may be made to Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, Ont. (myhospice.ca). Celebration of Life to be held in July... date to be confirmed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019