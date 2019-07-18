Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY EILEEN ROBERT. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

ROBERT, DOROTHY EILEEN (nee SCHRYVER) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on July 16, 2019 at the age of 97. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Roland. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents Frank and Alice; siblings William, Frank, George, Gord, Kenneth, Rena, Alice, Lorraine and Marie. Dorothy will be mourned by her children, William (Gail), Barbara, Dawn (Chris), Darlene (Phil), Joanne (Frankie), Michelle, Collette (Brian) and her 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Mom was blessed to have the company of her many generations of nieces and nephews, longtime friends (Doyle's) and the many neighbours on Westmoreland Ave. She will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. The family wishes to express our gratitude and appreciation for the care provided by Dr. B. Chan, Dr. R. Burkes, Dr. J. Brierley, Dr. S. Hota, Dr. M. Bernstein and her wonderful nurses Kerrie Hughes, Maria Petrova and Elena Alenicheva. Visitation will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto (416- 489-8733) on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sinai Health Foundation, Dr. R. Burkes Oncology Research.

ROBERT, DOROTHY EILEEN (nee SCHRYVER) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on July 16, 2019 at the age of 97. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Roland. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents Frank and Alice; siblings William, Frank, George, Gord, Kenneth, Rena, Alice, Lorraine and Marie. Dorothy will be mourned by her children, William (Gail), Barbara, Dawn (Chris), Darlene (Phil), Joanne (Frankie), Michelle, Collette (Brian) and her 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Mom was blessed to have the company of her many generations of nieces and nephews, longtime friends (Doyle's) and the many neighbours on Westmoreland Ave. She will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. The family wishes to express our gratitude and appreciation for the care provided by Dr. B. Chan, Dr. R. Burkes, Dr. J. Brierley, Dr. S. Hota, Dr. M. Bernstein and her wonderful nurses Kerrie Hughes, Maria Petrova and Elena Alenicheva. Visitation will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto (416- 489-8733) on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sinai Health Foundation, Dr. R. Burkes Oncology Research. Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close