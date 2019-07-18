ROBERT, DOROTHY EILEEN (nee SCHRYVER) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on July 16, 2019 at the age of 97. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Roland. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents Frank and Alice; siblings William, Frank, George, Gord, Kenneth, Rena, Alice, Lorraine and Marie. Dorothy will be mourned by her children, William (Gail), Barbara, Dawn (Chris), Darlene (Phil), Joanne (Frankie), Michelle, Collette (Brian) and her 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Mom was blessed to have the company of her many generations of nieces and nephews, longtime friends (Doyle's) and the many neighbours on Westmoreland Ave. She will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. The family wishes to express our gratitude and appreciation for the care provided by Dr. B. Chan, Dr. R. Burkes, Dr. J. Brierley, Dr. S. Hota, Dr. M. Bernstein and her wonderful nurses Kerrie Hughes, Maria Petrova and Elena Alenicheva. Visitation will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto (416- 489-8733) on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sinai Health Foundation, Dr. R. Burkes Oncology Research.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019