KNIGHT, DOROTHY ELLEN (nee HARRIS) 1918 – 2019 Lifelong resident of East York and longtime member of the East York Curling Club. With sadness, the family announces the passing of "Auntie Dot" on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in her 101st year, wife of the late Fred Knight, sister of the late Ethel Harris and the late Bert Harris (Dorothy), aunt to Wendy Tilford (David) and Ron Harris (Christine), great-aunt to Lindsay (Adam), Robyn (Sean), Jeff, Tory, Tyler, Peter and Tara and great-great-aunt to Charlie and Cody. Thank you to the medical teams at Michael Garron Hospital, Providence Healthcare and Toronto Paramedics for their wonderful care. The family would like to thank friends and neighbours. With their help, Dot was able to remain at home for her entire life. And finally thank you to Dr. Blaise Clarkson. Everyone should be so fortunate to have a physician with her degree of compassion, understanding, kindness and professionalism. The family will receive friends at the Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre, 625 Birchmount Road, Toronto, on Friday, April 12th from 2:00 p.m., service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019

