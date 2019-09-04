Dorothy ELLIOTT

Obituary

ELLIOTT, Dorothy On September 1, 2019 Dorothy Elliott passed at 102 years old. She lived for many years at the St. Clair O'Connor Community. After 44 years of working for Robert Simpson Co. She volunteered at the Toronto Humane Society, and the National Ballet. She was predeceased by her sister Mildred Millar and brother-in-law Stuart Millar. She is survived by her niece Jean Millar. In lieu of flowers, please make dontations to the Toronto Humaine Society. Visitation will be September 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. and Service to follow at 1 p.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON M4C 1L3.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019
