McKAIG, DOROTHY ESTHER (nee SMITH) January 14, 1922– September 18, 2020 Dorothy passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Janet and son-in-law Geoff on September 18, 2020. Predeceased in 2009 by Russ, her husband of 65 years. Beloved mother of Janet Kelly (Geoff), sons Woody (Sara Premi) and Tom. Cherished grandmother of Laur Kelly (Viktoria Belle), Sean Kelly, Stephanie Saberan (Afshin), Chris McKaig (Sara Caverley), Jenny Speed (Shawn), Beth McKaig (Gord Oakes), Claire and Ryan Premi-Bortolotto and loving great-grandmother of Liberty and Savanah Speed and Lucas Oakes. Also mourned by her niece Susan Duxter and her sons Rob (Eileen) and Michael, and Cameron Dickson (Heidi) and Connie Dos Santos (Roy), children of her niece Elaine Cameron (predeceased). Dorothy was also predeceased by her father, Charles Smith in 1989, (known as "Gramps" to his grandchildren, and as "Great" to his great-grandchildren) and by her mother Dorothy Smith in 1952. Her only brother Woody was an RCAF Squadron Leader in WWII, who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, and died when his plane was shot down on his last scheduled mission in 1944. Dorothy was born in Windsor, Ontario and spent part of her childhood in Atlanta, Georgia. She returned to Windsor with her family in the late 1930s. This is where she and Russ raised their three children on Dawson Rd. They moved to Bramalea in 1972, where she lived up to her 97th birthday, after which she moved to her daughter and son-in-law's home in Dunkerron. Dorothy lived a happy, full and blessed life right until the end. She passionately loved her family and was loyal to all her friends. She was a kind, caring and loving person with an infectious smile. She had a keen intelligence, sharp wit and an avid knowledge of current affairs and financial markets. As a fanatical Blue Jays fan, she knew all the players and their stats. Dorothy had a deep love of music, and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She was actively involved in the Windsor Symphony and the Detroit Theatre Organ Club. She taught piano and organ to hundreds of pupils over her 60 year career. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Simcoe County LHIN who provided everything possible to make sure Dorothy was comfortable in the year and a half at Janet and Geoff's home. A wonderful crew of PSWs and nurses gave Dorothy an abundance of love and attention, especially in her final days. We are sincerely grateful for the kind and focused attention Dr. Richard Nishikawa gave Dorothy during his home visits. The family has held an online celebration of life. In light of the current global pandemic with the present restrictions placed on group gatherings by the government, a formal Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Your condolences are very much appreciated during this very difficult time. Words of comfort, shared stories and photos may be left for the family in Dorothy's online register book at www.scottbrampton.ca