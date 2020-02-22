|
HAMILTON, Dorothy Eulalee (nee WRIGHT) Passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Dorothy was born on September 17th in St. Andrew, Jamaica and immigrated to Canada in 1959. Her spirit is carried on by her loving children Michael Hamilton and Raquel Lasenby (Mike) and granddaughters, Shanel, Malique, Ella and Addison. Predeceased by her father, Joshlin, her mother, Martha and her brother Will. She is survived by her sister Kathy. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto, on Thursday, February 27th from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service in the Ogden Chapel on Friday, February 28th at 11 a.m. In Dorothy's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020