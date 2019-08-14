BOEHMER, DOROTHY FAYE Tuesday, February 20, 1934 - Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Age 85, of Aurora, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James William Boehmer and her children, Mark (Lorrie), Stephen (Jane) and Kimberly (Neil Hindle). She was a loving sister to Miriam Feaster and a beloved Grandmother to Karyn (Adam Sarginson), Geoffrey, William, Courtney (Bobby Caughey), Jonathan (Ashley), Andrew, Nicholas, Kate, Matthew and Spencer and Great-Grandmother to Reese. The family acknowledges with heartfelt thanks the caregivers and nursing staff of Sunrise, Aurora. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham. Date and time to be determined. Online condolences can be made at chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019