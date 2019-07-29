Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY GLADYS MAGUIRE. View Sign Service Information Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville 56 Lakeshore Road, W. Oakville , ON L6K 1C7 (905)-842-2252 Obituary

MAGUIRE, DOROTHY GLADYS (nee CHICKEN) With great sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Dorothy on July 25, 2019 in her 74th year. Loving mother to Catherine and Anthony and devoted Nana to Matthew and Catherine. Born May 27, 1945 in Liverpool, England, Dorothy immigrated to Canada in 1964 with her good friend Doreen. She met Gerard in Canada and was married in 1968. Far from home, she built an extended family with the community of fellow immigrants met on Bathurst Street, where they lived in Toronto. Throughout her life she maintained a close relationship to her sister Linda and her family, niece Claire and nephew David. Dorothy had a love of animals and travel. Always known as a great host to family and friends, and providing an incredible welcome to friends and travellers from around the world, in her home and Bed and Breakfast on Sprucehill Road. Reunited with her sister Linda (2016), her mother Dorothy (1997) and her father Bob (1987), who she loved dearly. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 2nd at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W., at 12 p.m.

