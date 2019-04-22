GORMICK, Dorothy It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy at Lakeside Long Term Care on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Gregory and Chris. Predeceased by her brother Robert and sister Colleen. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., east of Jane Subway, on Monday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. If desired, donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2019