GOULD, DOROTHY Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Credit Valley Hospital, on April 19, 2019, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husbands Jeremiah O'Shea and William Gould. Loving mother to Paul O'Shea (Karen) and Maureen Catton (Dave), grandmother to Megan, Erin and Michael (Zoey), great-grandmother to Ryan, Ava and Luke. Twin sister of Bernice Bowser and sister to the late Kathleen Hipgrave, Helen Lancaster and brother Edward Partridge. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family.

