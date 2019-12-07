WILLIAMS, DOROTHY GRAY October 27, 1933 - November 29, 2019 Formerly of Brechin, ON, passed away peacefully at Lakeview Manor in Beaverton on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Norm Williams. Daughter of the late Beatrice and Henry Gray, formerly of Mt. Dennis, Toronto. Sadly missed by her niece, Pat Donegan (Mike), good friend Cheryl Johnston (Laddie), Jean Heon and lovingly remembered by her sisters, Margaret Stapleton and Lillian Hadley, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her sister, Violet, brothers, Walter, Bert, Chuck and Bill. Dorothy loved animals, especially her many kitty cats, who she took in and cared for over the years. They were her "babies". In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home, in Beaverton. If so desired, memorial donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019