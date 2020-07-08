1/1
SISTER DOROTHY HELEN "CLOEY" BRUNELLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUNELLE, DOROTHY HELEN "SISTER CLOEY" May 15, 1935 - June 24, 2020 Another angel received her wings, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. We will miss this loving, kind, witty and generous member of our family. We will celebrate her wonderful life with a celebration of the holy mass at St. Anslem's Church on Tuesday, July 14th, at 10:30 a.m. Dorothy's mass will be followed by a Christian Burial at the family grave at Mount Hope Cemetery. Dorothy was loved and will be missed by many. She leaves behind her sister Therese and brother Harry. She was predeceased by her siblings: Theo-Philip, Paul, Alda, Olive, Martin, Emma, Albert, John, Lucille, Walter and Joseph; as well as her parents Ann and Joseph Brunelle. Dorothy's kindness, storytelling and positive influences will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, our family recommends that you make an offering of the Holy Mass for the repose of her soul, or a donation to the Toronto Cat Rescue, 416-538-8592 or info@torontocatrescue.ca. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we have limited space at the church and cemetery, therefore Dorothy's mass and burial will be by invitation only. If you wish to join us virtually on Zoom, please visit the link below on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88967027764 Meeting ID: 889 6702 7764 Please contact Rosar-Morrision Funeral Home (416) 924-1408 or go to Dorothy's Facebook Page for details on the virtual service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved