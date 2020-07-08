BRUNELLE, DOROTHY HELEN "SISTER CLOEY" May 15, 1935 - June 24, 2020 Another angel received her wings, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. We will miss this loving, kind, witty and generous member of our family. We will celebrate her wonderful life with a celebration of the holy mass at St. Anslem's Church on Tuesday, July 14th, at 10:30 a.m. Dorothy's mass will be followed by a Christian Burial at the family grave at Mount Hope Cemetery. Dorothy was loved and will be missed by many. She leaves behind her sister Therese and brother Harry. She was predeceased by her siblings: Theo-Philip, Paul, Alda, Olive, Martin, Emma, Albert, John, Lucille, Walter and Joseph; as well as her parents Ann and Joseph Brunelle. Dorothy's kindness, storytelling and positive influences will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, our family recommends that you make an offering of the Holy Mass for the repose of her soul, or a donation to the Toronto Cat Rescue, 416-538-8592 or info@torontocatrescue.ca. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we have limited space at the church and cemetery, therefore Dorothy's mass and burial will be by invitation only. If you wish to join us virtually on Zoom, please visit the link below on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88967027764
Meeting ID: 889 6702 7764 Please contact Rosar-Morrision Funeral Home (416) 924-1408 or go to Dorothy's Facebook Page for details on the virtual service.