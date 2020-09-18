1/
DOROTHY HELEN MARY HAYDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYDEN, DOROTHY HELEN MARY (nee KENT) Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Dorothy was in her 99th year and is survived by her loving children, Fran (Gerry) Tom (Chris) Art (Donna), Lorna, Sandy (Chas) and Pattie (Cam). Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank and her 4 siblings. Dorothy was born and raised in Toronto. She and her husband Frank raised a happy and rowdy family in Toronto and spent many years at their family cottage on Lake Eugenia. Dorothy was the most wonderful mother in the world and will be greatly missed. She loved her garden, her cats and tea. Mom was the glue that held our family together and she taught us the value of standing by each other. While we will miss her, we are all grateful she is now at peace. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Toronto, on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your favourite charity in mom's name would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved