HAYDEN, DOROTHY HELEN MARY (nee KENT) Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Dorothy was in her 99th year and is survived by her loving children, Fran (Gerry) Tom (Chris) Art (Donna), Lorna, Sandy (Chas) and Pattie (Cam). Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank and her 4 siblings. Dorothy was born and raised in Toronto. She and her husband Frank raised a happy and rowdy family in Toronto and spent many years at their family cottage on Lake Eugenia. Dorothy was the most wonderful mother in the world and will be greatly missed. She loved her garden, her cats and tea. Mom was the glue that held our family together and she taught us the value of standing by each other. While we will miss her, we are all grateful she is now at peace. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Toronto, on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your favourite charity in mom's name would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com