|
|
JOHNSTON, DOROTHY HILDA (nee SOMMACAL) Peacefully at Scarborough Health Network (General Site) on January 3, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late George Johnston. She saw the start of 2020 and then decided that was enough. Although she was getting weary in the final stages, she still had a fight in her that was evident to the very end. She was predeceased by her parents Dr. Samuel and Hilda Sommacal, her brothers Douglas, Stewart, Bruce and her sisters Eunice and Margaret. Survived by her stepsons, Ray (Karen) and David (Margaret), grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey), Taylor, Bryan (Billie Jean), Taryn (Matthew) and niece, Linda Lee Harris. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew, as well as her cousins Mary Jane Kruczek and Pat Olan. Left to mourn are a number of longtime Scarborough neighbours and her church family at Bendale Bible Chapel where she enjoyed many years of warm fellowship. Dorothy persevered through many challenges in life and although small in stature, she had a mighty and strong presence that was characterized by determination, faithfulness and an enduring responsibility to her family and to her Lord. A service celebrating her life will take place at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11th at Bendale Bible Chapel, 330 Bellamy Rd. N., Scarborough. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to MSC Canada, 101 Amber St., Unit 16, Markham, Ontario L3R 3B2, Canada, would be welcome. For further information and online condolences, please visit www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020