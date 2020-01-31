|
HODGE, DOROTHY July 11, 1925 - January 29, 2020 Peacefully, at Bridgepoint Hospital in Toronto in her 95th year. Dorothy passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Herman of 64 years. Devoted mother of Catherine (Robinson), Randy and wife Rocca and Jeff and wife Lisa. Beloved "Nana" to Christopher (Amy), Jonathan (Tais) and Geoffrey (Laura); Christian, Rebecca, Matthew and Lauren; and great-grandmother to Kayley. Anyone who met mom knew her grace, strength and kindness. Her deep faith in God guided her nurturing of her children and grandchildren. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Sunday, February 2 , 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A visitation on Monday, February 3rd, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shepherd Village, where mom lived and was cared for for the past 4 years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020