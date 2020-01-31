Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY HODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY HODGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY HODGE Obituary
HODGE, DOROTHY July 11, 1925 - January 29, 2020 Peacefully, at Bridgepoint Hospital in Toronto in her 95th year. Dorothy passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Herman of 64 years. Devoted mother of Catherine (Robinson), Randy and wife Rocca and Jeff and wife Lisa. Beloved "Nana" to Christopher (Amy), Jonathan (Tais) and Geoffrey (Laura); Christian, Rebecca, Matthew and Lauren; and great-grandmother to Kayley. Anyone who met mom knew her grace, strength and kindness. Her deep faith in God guided her nurturing of her children and grandchildren. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Sunday, February 2 , 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A visitation on Monday, February 3rd, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shepherd Village, where mom lived and was cared for for the past 4 years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -