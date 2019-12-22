Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY HUDSON. View Sign Obituary

HUDSON, DOROTHY February 19, 1940 - December 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy. Dorothy was surrounded by her family, son Earl, (Ashley) and her cherished grandchildren; Tyler and Briana whom lovingly called her "Amma". Dorothy was predeceased by her husband William Earl, her parents Gordon and Peggy Campbell and brother Ronald. Dorothy immigrated to Canada from Stirling, Scotland in 1960 where she met the love of her life, Earl. They married in 1962. Dorothy leaves behind many good friends who will miss her sense of humor and winning ways. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in the upcoming new year.

