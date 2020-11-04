1/
Dorothy Irene EATON
EATON, Dorothy Irene Dorothy Irene Eaton, nee Bunnett, age 94, died peacefully in her nursing home in Toronto, on October 30, 2020. Dorothy was born in Sudbury, Ontario, in 1926 but moved with her family to Toronto early in life. She was an avid baker, cribbage and bridge player and volunteered with various organizations in Scarborough throughout the 70s and 80s. She is survived by her son Brian also in Toronto and by several nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband James Maitland Eaton in January 2000. Funeral services are currently on hold due to COVID-19, but will take place shortly thereafter. She was cremated on Monday, November 2nd. Arrangements entrusted with Ogden Funeral Home in Scarborough.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
