GREGG, Dorothy Irene October 21, 1928 - July 14, 2019 Of Toronto, passed away peacefully at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Palliative Care Unit, at the young age of 90. Loving wife for over 70 years and predeceased six weeks to the day by Stanley Russell Gregg (Toronto). Dedicated daughter of Ethel Irene Chantler (nee Poyner) (Dundas) and William Emanuel Chantler (London). Beloved mother to Brenda (James Murray) (Barrie) and Steven (Peggy) (Niagara-on-the-Lake). Proud grandmother of Matthew (Ottawa), Tyler (Calgary), Steven Jr. (St. Catharines) and Jonathan (Toronto). Dear sister to Ken (London). Predeceased by siblings William Jr., Gordon and Jack. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Dorothy excelled at many roles over her long and accomplished life. Her time with us was punctuated by volunteerism and service to others. As a teenager, Dorothy was a summer "Farmerette" in the Ontario Farm Service Force (c. 1944) as part of Canada's War Effort. It was during this time that Dorothy met Stan who joined the same program out of Toronto. Dorothy was employed in Toronto as a Switchboard Operator - for those who can remember what that is! Dorothy also served as an Anglican Church Altar Guild Volunteer in Scarborough. Dorothy's skills at sewing, upholstery, knitting, needlepoint, clothing alterations and draperies were renowned. She was a skilled Seamstress to many, creating wedding gowns and wedding party dresses, custom clothing, boy scout troupe scarves, embroidered fine linens and constant alterations for family and friends alike. Dorothy welcomed and provided child care to many neighbourhood children in Bridlewood. She was a volunteer at the Bridlewood Public School Library, where she formed lifelong family friendships. Dorothy's seamstress skills enabled her to become an exemplary Sales Associate at Fabric & Drapery Mill Outlet for over 15 years, culminating in management. Mom always found a way to keep the pool ready for family and neighbourhood use each summer. Dorothy's most rewarding contribution however was as a consummate Homemaker, Mother and Grandmother in the traditional family sense. Her constant dedication to family was and is cherished by all those she touched. Mom left no doubt in your mind that she had your back. There would always, always be a loving home to come back to no matter where you strayed. Mom enjoyed entertaining and regularly orchestrating large family gatherings. Holiday meals were her specialty! She was keeper of the famous Gregg Family Christmas Pudding, the sauce for which could seemingly never be made in sufficient quantity to meet demand! Dorothy loved live theater often visiting Stratford, Port Hope, Penetanguishene and Niagara-on-the Lake. Dorth, Dot, Dimps, Nana, Mom… you will forever be remembered and sadly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 3 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., (at Midland). with Visitation an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Immune Therapy Program Fund, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 610 University Ave., Toronto, ON M5G 2M9, Tel: (416) 946-6560, Web:



