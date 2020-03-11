Home

MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Basilica
83 Power St.
Toronto, ON
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Basilica
83 Power St.
Toronto, ON
View Map
DOROTHY IRENE MacDONALD

MacDONALD, DOROTHY IRENE After a lengthy battle Dorothy passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late Don. Cherished mother of Natalie (David). Survived by her beloved brother Ray Barr. A special thank you to the staff of Sunrise of Unionville Retirement Home and the palliative care unit at Markham-Stouffville Hospital for their exceptional care. Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power St., Toronto, ON on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Daily Bread Food Bank would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020
