MICUCCI, DOROTHY IRENE (CAPPI) (nee BOLTON) Passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at St. Bernard's Retirement Residence. Loving mother of Deborah, Derek (Colleen) and Robin (Dale). Cherished grandmother of April and Brayden and great-grandmother of Gordon. Dear sister of Mary Henry. Predeceased by sisters Lillian, Elsie, Olive (Bubby) and brothers Charles, William (Bill), Harry, James (Jim), Francis (Bud) and John. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Bernard's Retirement Residence for their care and compassion. If desired, donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019