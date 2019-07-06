Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY ISABEL KLASSEN. View Sign Obituary

KLASSEN, DOROTHY ISABEL September 3, 1922 - June 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my dear mother (aka sister; as she was lovingly referred to by our friends). Predeceased by her husband Al Klassen. Dorothy's memory will be forever cherished by her daughter, Heather; her 3 nephews, Charles, Brian and David; her 2 nieces, Beverly and Patty; and her 3 amazing caregivers, Ann, Yolly and Janet. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by all her relatives and friends as a wonderful volunteer at Womens College Hospital and the . A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at The Old Mill Restaurant (21 Old Mill Rd., Toronto, ON). Donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit

KLASSEN, DOROTHY ISABEL September 3, 1922 - June 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my dear mother (aka sister; as she was lovingly referred to by our friends). Predeceased by her husband Al Klassen. Dorothy's memory will be forever cherished by her daughter, Heather; her 3 nephews, Charles, Brian and David; her 2 nieces, Beverly and Patty; and her 3 amazing caregivers, Ann, Yolly and Janet. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by all her relatives and friends as a wonderful volunteer at Womens College Hospital and the . A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at The Old Mill Restaurant (21 Old Mill Rd., Toronto, ON). Donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.