KLASSEN, DOROTHY ISABEL September 3, 1922 - June 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my dear mother (aka sister; as she was lovingly referred to by our friends). Predeceased by her husband Al Klassen. Dorothy's memory will be forever cherished by her daughter, Heather; her 3 nephews, Charles, Brian and David; her 2 nieces, Beverly and Patty; and her 3 amazing caregivers, Ann, Yolly and Janet. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by all her relatives and friends as a wonderful volunteer at Womens College Hospital and the . A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at The Old Mill Restaurant (21 Old Mill Rd., Toronto, ON). Donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019