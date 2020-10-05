FOX, DOROTHY ISOBEL November 17, 1924 – September 28, 2020 Devoted mother to John and Ken, Dorothy found time to cultivate a love for cats and dogs. Dorothy was a retiree of Bell Canada and enjoyed old movies, cross-stitch and taking her grandchildren to the Mandarin; she particularly enjoyed the dessert table. Grandmother to: Jeff (Katy), Amanda, and Cheryl. Great-grandmother to: Nolan and Gemma. Dorothy will be deeply missed by friends and family, to whom she will always be "Nana". A special thank you to the staff at Fountain View Care Community for their diligent and compassionate care.



