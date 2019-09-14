COOK, DOROTHY ISOBEL MAIR DVERNECHUK May 10, 1926 – September 9, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga, at the age 93. Dorothy married George Dvernechuk (died 2002) in 1944, and they had 2 children; the late Robert and his son Tyson, and Judy (Alan Walker) and her children Adam, Shannon (Nick), and Dylan. Sister of the late Billy Mair, and Muriel (Albert) and her children Anne and Ronald. Dorothy later married Leonard Cook (died 2017) in 2006, which gave her 4 step-children and 4 step-grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Friday September 20, 2019, from 12–1 p.m., with a service to follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. A reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. Cremation has taken place and Dorothy will be buried in Clinton, Ontario at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca. She will not be alone.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019