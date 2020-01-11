|
McBRIDE, DOROTHY ISOBEL (nee SMITH) 1923 - 2020 Loving wife of the late John McBride (2010). Passed peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Leamington, Ontario, with her eldest, much-loved daughter Marilyn Fox and dear husband Bill, by her side. Also survived by her dear and loving daughter Shari McBride of Burlington, who was Dorothy's mentor, advisor and taxi driver for over 4 years while she lived at Heritage Place; and by her much-loved youngest, kind and caring daughter Cathy Paul and dear husband Tom of Alliston. Loving Nana of her dear grandchildren Tony (Tanya), Kelly, Jason (Carlene), Michael (Oana), Bradley and Courtney; and adoring Great-Nana (Dodo) of Aliya, Olivia, Nathan, Noah, Owen and Adam. As per Mom's wishes, there will be a private family gathering at the scattering of her ashes. Arrangements entrusted to Morris Sutton Funeral Home (519-254-8633).
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020