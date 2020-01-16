|
DAVIS, DOROTHY J. Peacefully at home on Monday, January 13, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of Murray Davis and predeceased by her first husband, George T. Higgins. Loving mother of Tom (Marika) Higgins and the late Jim Higgins. Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Faren) and Jim's daughter Jennifer. Devoted sister of Gerald Ryan (Shirley) of St. Johns, NL, and predeceased by sisters Annie Bentley of Pickering, ON, Jean Stephenson of North Carolina and Olive Sullivan of Pouch Cove, NL. Dorothy will also be missed by extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH - ANDERSON - KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa, on Thursday, January 16th from 7 - 9 p.m. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 17th at 11 a.m. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery, 2845 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke. Donations in memory of Dorothy to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at www.makfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020